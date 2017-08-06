For the past week, a delegation of Israeli women have been in Louisville discussing gender equality. The nine women have been traveling the country as part of a State Department’s International Visitor Leadership Program, sponsored locally by the World Affairs Council of Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

They’ve met different groups, politicians and organizations in the country to talk about women’s issues. Listen to their voices in the player above, or read below for their takeaways on what the United States and Israel can learn from each other about gender equality.

“The main problems regarded to women’s rights in Israel are pretty much the same as in the States like equal pay and sexual harassment,” – Yael Abadi, business and economic correspondent, Channel 2 News, Israel.

“Women rights in Israel, I think, some of the main problems is the connection with women and religion in a conflict area,” Nel Ben-Ami, lawyer, S. Horowitz & Co.

“Israel has many achievements in the field of women’s rights. The high-ranked women in the army, female professors in the academy, the head of the Supreme Court in Israel is a woman and we also had a female Prime Minister,” – Ammie Wolf, intern at the Attorney General of Israel.

“I wish for women to be able to fulfill their potential and choose their profession based on their interests and not on what society dictates,” Noga Mann, co-founder of Queen B.