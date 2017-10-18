Arab American musicians on tour will be in the Portland neighborhood Thursday. The artists are touring as part of Amplify Peace: Saving Syrian Lives. The goal of the tour is to raise awareness about the crisis in Syria.

Louisville is the first stop on the 10-day tour, which runs from October 19-28. Musicians include Syrian rapper Omar Offendum and the neo-soul and funk ensemble Bassel and the Supernaturals. The show in Louisville will be Thursday, October 19 at 7 p.m. at the Tim Faulkner Gallery.

The tour is sponsored by the D.C.-based nonprofit Syrian American Medical Society, an organization that provides medical supplies to those affected by the war in Syria.

More than five million people have fled the country since unrest started in 2011. About 18,000 Syrian refugees were resettled in the United States from 2011 until the end of 2016, according to the Migration Policy Institute.