In the aftermath of President Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees, protesters in the commonwealth and across the country have rallied in opposition.

The measure, signed on January 27, halts all refugee entries for 120 days and puts an indefinite hold on Syrian refugees. The order also freezes travel to the U.S. for people from seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days.

It’s been blocked by a federal judge and could be heading to the Supreme Court.

In Louisville — a community that prides itself on accommodating refugees and immigrants over the past two decades — lawyers are preparing to use their skills to attack the order, too.

Pictured: Barkat Mohamed, a refugee from Ethiopia who since 2013 has lived in Louisville, met his daughter for the first time Friday at the Louisville International Airport.