LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An internal police investigation has found that Kentucky officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man did not violate the department’s use of force policy.

The investigation stemmed from last year’s death of Darnell Wicker. Louisville police officers involved in the shooting were responding to a domestic violence call.

Media reports say Louisville police Chief Steve Conrad said the use of force was “reasonable” given circumstances the officers faced. His comments were in a letter to one of the officers.

Police body camera footage showed Wicker holding a tree saw when confronted by officers.

The internal police review did conclude that one of the officers violated department rules by not turning on his body camera. Conrad briefly suspended the officer.

Wicker was black and the officers involved are white.