The 2017 Louisville Health Equity report was released Thursday. The study looks at health-related factors like suicide, mental health, asthma, housing, drug and alcohol use and homicides in the Louisville region.

This year, the Center for Health Equity, part of the division of Public Health and Wellness, provided solutions to some of the city’s health issues, including policy changes to what individuals can do.

One of the issues that stands out in the report is the oral health of some Jefferson County Public School students. The number of cavities in kindergartners increased dramatically between the 2013 and 2016 school years, per the report.

Data show 108 JCPS kindergartners had cavities during the 2013 school year. By 2016, almost 800 kindergartners had cavities. First-graders also saw a big jump between those years – from 151 kids with cavities to 563. Jefferson County started screening these children in 2011 after a state law was passed mandating the program.

The report makes several suggestions to improve kids’ oral health. One such suggestion is increasing the number of dentists who accept Medicaid, Kentucky’s insurance program for low-income people. The local or state government could also subsidize produce and other healthy foods to increase sales of these products.

A program could also be established to allow doctors to write ‘prescriptions’ for patients to take to a participating store to purchase produce.

Poor oral health — including issues like cavities — has been associated with heart disease and respiratory diseases, like pneumonia, according a study published in 2007.

You can read the full 2017 Health Equity Report here.