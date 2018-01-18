Louisville will not be home to Amazon’s new headquarters.

The Seattle-based company narrowed the list of locations under consideration for its second headquarters to 20, with the largest concentration in the Northeast.

Amazon already has a massive fulfillment center in nearby Jeffersonville, Indiana, but Louisville faced stiff competition.

For its second headquarters, Amazon has a preference for a metro area with a population of more than 1 million, a “stable and business-friendly environment,” urban or suburban locations with the potential to attract and retain strong technical talent, and communities that “think big and creatively when considering locations and real estate options,” according to the company’s request for proposal.

Amazon plans to invest $5 billion in the new headquarters, called Amazon HQ2, and could employ as many as 50,000 people in and around the city it chooses. Cities are in fierce competition to lure Amazon, and the company said last year that it received 238 proposals.

Among the list of 20, most were along the East Coast and Midwest, including Boston, Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. Los Angeles was the only West Coast city. Texas and Pennsylvania both had two cities that made the cut: Dallas, Austin, Texas, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. And Toronto is the only city outside the U.S.

Amazon said it will make a final selection sometime this year.

Here’s the final top 20, according to a news release from the company:

Atlanta, GA Austin, TX Boston, MA Chicago, IL Columbus, OH Dallas, TX Denver, CO Indianapolis, IN Los Angeles, CA Miami, FL Montgomery County, MD Nashville, TN Newark, NJ New York City, NY Northern Virginia, VA Philadelphia, PA Pittsburgh, PA Raleigh, NC Toronto, ON Washington D.C.



This story will be updated.