LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville Orchestra has released an album that hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Classical chart.

The orchestra’s album “All In” with conductor Teddy Abrams was released last month. It features an original work, “Unified Field,” composed by Abrams. Abrams is also a clarinet soloist on a version of Aaron Copland’s “Clarinet Concerto.”

The album is in the top spot this week on Billboard’s Traditional Classical Albums chart.

A release from the orchestra says it has been reinvigorated by the young conductor who has a “commitment to championing new works, education, and community engagement.”

The orchestra has seen growth in concert attendance since he took over.

The album, the first from the Louisville Orchestra in 30 years, was released by the label Decca Gold.