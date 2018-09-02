Celebrated composer Leonard Bernstein was born on August 25, 1918. For the last year, orchestras all over the globe have presented events to highlight his musical legacy; now, it’s the Louisville Orchestra’s turn.

“Bernstein at 100” is an all-Bernstein concert featuring vocalist Morgan James — who made leading appearances in Berry Gordy’s “Motown: The Musical” and “Godspell” — and the University of Louisville Collegiate Chorale.

Some of the selections will sound familiar to local audiences, including pieces from Bernstein’s “Mass,” which the Louisville Orchestra, led by Teddy Abrams, performed in 2015.



The production will also include music from Bernstein’s first symphony, as well as his Broadway musicals such as “West Side Story” and “On the Town.”

In a release, the composer’s daughter, Jamie Bernstein said: “Bernstein at 100 will explore my father’s legacy from every angle – and that’s a lot of angles. I’m thrilled to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect his multiple achievements to the 21st century, as well as introduce his legacy to new generations.”

Here is the full line-up for the performance:

Overture to “Candide”

Symphony No. 1, “Jeremiah”

“Hashkiveinu”

“A Simple Song” from “Mass”

Overture to “West Side Story”

“Balcony Scene” from “West Side Story”

“Gee, Officer Krupke” from West Side Story • U of L Collegiate Chorale

“I Can Cook Too” from “On the Town”

“Ain’t Got No Tears Left” from “On the Town”

“Times Square: 1944” from “On the Town”

“My House” from “Peter Pan”

“Glitter and Be Gay” from “Candide”

“Universal Good” from “Candide”

“Make Our Garden Grow” from “Candide”



“Bernstein at 100” will take place September 29 at The Kentucky Center.