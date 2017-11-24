Originally associated with Easter, Handel’s “Messiah” — with its selections about the advent of Christ — has become a holiday tradition for many. Now, for the third consecutive holiday season, the Louisville Orchestra will present “Messiah” in several locations throughout the community.

Composed in only three weeks by George Frederic Handel, the work premiered in 1742. It focuses on the central beliefs of Christianity from the Old Testament prophecies of the coming of the Messiah to the New Testament Gospel stories of the birth, death, and resurrection of Christ.

On November 30th, the Louisville Orchestra will appear at the Cathedral of the Assumption, where the traditional Christmas selections of the work will be performed.

A second performance will be held at the Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church in St. Matthews on December 1st.

On December 2nd, the Orchestra will perform at Floyd Central High School in Southern Indiana; the final performance will take place at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on December 3rd.

This production of Handel’s “Messiah” will be conducted by the University Of Louisville’s Kent Hatteberg. In addition to the Louisville Orchestra, the performance will feature the Louisville Chamber Choir, and a quartet of soloists: Erin Keesey (soprano), Katherine Calcamuggio Donner (mezzo-soprano), Jesse Donner (tenor) and Chad Sloan (baritone).

