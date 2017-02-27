Perhaps the biggest news from the Louisville Orchestra’s new 2017-18 season announcement is that in November, conductor Teddy Abrams will premiere “The Greatest: Muhammad Ali,” a musical celebration and tribute to the Louisville athlete and humanitarian.

This work comes off an eight-minute composition called “Float, Rumble, Rest,” which Abrams recorded with My Morning Jacket frontman and Louisville native Jim James shortly after Ali’s death in June.

This season — the orchestra’s 80th — offers works for both adventurous listeners, as well as those seeking balance in their selections. Other performances throughout the year include:

Why Beethoven?

Oct. 14, 2017

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

Conducted by Abrams, this is an All-Beethoven concert exploring the mind and heart of a composer whose influence still resounds today.

Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto

Jan. 13, 2018

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 (in one movement)

Pytor Tchaikovsky: Concerto for Violin + Orchestra



War + Peace

Feb. 3, 1018



Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings

Maurice Ravel: La Valse

Ralph Vaughn Williams: Dona Nobis Pacem

Claudio Monteverdi: Madrigals of War and Love (selections)

Gustav Mahler: “Revelge” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Charles Ives: They Are There

Avo Pärt: Summa

Kurt Weill: The Ballad of the Soldier’s Wife (Und was bekam des Soldaten Weib)

Arnold Schoenberg: A Survivor from Warsaw

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz from War + Peace

Kentucky Classics: Festival of American Music 1

March 24, 2018

Aaron Copland: Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo

Michael Cleveland, fiddle and “I’m with Her” trio

Other selections include 2017 Musical America’s Artist of the Year, Yuja Wang, performing Rachmaninoff; 2017 Grawemeyer winner Andrew Norman’s “Play” as well as Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring” as a powerful season finale.

But if pop is maybe more your thing, Bob Bernhardt, the orchestra’s principal pops conductor, has you covered with a 50th anniversary celebration of The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” an evening of B52s tributes and the jazz duo Mambo Kings at the LO Pops.

A full schedule of the season is available here.

