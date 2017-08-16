Police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a child in West Louisville nearly three months ago.

In May, 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs was struck by a stray bullet that came through the window of his family’s home in the Russell neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police Lieutenant Emily McKinley said Wyatt Williams, 23, is charged with murder and wanton endangerment.

She said Williams was taking part in a dice game at a nearby house at the time of the shooting.

“There was some sort of dispute that occurred during that dice game and he had pulled a gun and shots were fired in the direction of someone else, and one of those bullets went through Dequante’s window,” McKinley said Wednesday.

McKinley said police began focusing on Williams after receiving tips from several people.

“There were several tips that led us there,” she said. “The combination of the tips with our detective’s work, with their interviewing skills, with their investigative skills, got us to where we are today.”

Dequante was eating a bedtime snack at his kitchen table when he was struck by the bullet.