A jury has awarded $300,000 to a police officer in Louisville who filed a whistleblower lawsuit against his department, saying he was demoted for challenging police leadership and sharing information with local government leaders.

News outlets report jurors returned the verdict Wednesday for Raymond “Jimmy” Harper, who sued the Louisville Metro Police Department. Harper was a major and the Second Division commander until May 2017, when he was demoted to lieutenant and River Patrol commander during restructuring.

The lawsuit said police leadership told Harper to stop giving crime data and other information to Metro Council members. It also said Police Chief Steven Conrad rebuked Harper for speaking with Mayor Greg Fischer on a departmental decision.

Conrad said in a statement that the verdict was disappointing but he supported the court’s decision.