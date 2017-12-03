The Louisville Free Public Library’s adult winter reading program has begun and will run through February 1.

Similar to their children’s program, participants can sign up and earn points by reading books, writing reviews and attending library-sponsored events. The points can be redeemed for prizes.

All events and registration are free.

The library has partnered with Heine Brothers Coffee, Against the Grain Brewery and 502 Fit Pass to host events, including:

Star Wars Day: A Galactic Read & More!

South Central Regional Library

Saturday, December 2, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This is an all-day Star Wars-themed celebration. There will be trivia, costume contests, Wookiee calling and more.

Wild & Woolly Film Series presents ‘Gremlins’

Main Library

Saturday, December 9, 7 p.m.

Join former Wild and Woolly Video owner Todd Brashear every month to watch some of his favorite cult classics and staff picks from former W&W employees.

Adult Preschool

South Central Regional Library

Friday, January 19, 7 – 9 p.m.

This after-hours program will give adults the opportunity to partake in children’s activities with an adult twist like storytime, crafts, snacks, sensory play, and more.

Character Assassination presents ‘The Roast of Stephen King’

Southwest Regional Library

Saturday, January 27, 7 p.m.

Pop-up libraries will also be hosted throughout the winter months at Heine Brothers’ locations and selected local breweries.

More information about registration is available here.

