Louisville Public Media welcomes “Science Friday” with Ira Flatow for the show’s first-ever live event in Kentucky. The show takes place at the Brown Theatre on Saturday, November 18 at 8 p.m.

For more than 25 years, “Science Friday” has brought the top stories in science and technology to public radio audiences, reaching 1.8 million radio listeners — including hundreds of thousands here in Louisville — each week.

Science Friday

Covering everything from the outer reaches of space to the tiniest microbes in our bodies, “Science Friday” is the trusted source for news about science, technology and other cool stuff. Each week, host Ira Flatow mixes it up with people in the know and those who want to be. It’s brain fun for curious people.

The Louisville show will be recorded for a radio broadcast at a later date.

Tickets start at $23. A special $78 VIP ticket includes premium seating and a meet-and-greet at Louisville Public Media (619 S. Fourth St.) following the taping. A presale will be available to members of Louisville Public Media and the Kentucky Science Center beginning June 6. To purchase tickets, visit KentuckyCenter.org or call 502-584-7777. They will be available to the general public on Friday, June 9 at 10 am.

“Science Friday” in Louisville is presented by The Kentucky Science Center and Churchill Downs.

The program airs locally at 3 p.m. every Friday on 89.3 WFPL and at WFPL.org.