Northern Kentucky University regents have turned down an offer by Louisville Public Media to acquire the last remaining radio signal for the university’s independent music station WNKU. The university announced in February that it had sold two other WNKU radio frequencies to religious broadcasters.

The remaining signal, 105.9 WNKN, was purchased six years ago in a bid to expand WNKU’s service. But in the face of annual operating losses, the university said a year ago that it would explore a sale of all its frequencies. It has not yet announced a buyer for 105.9.

Louisville Public Media offered the university $5 million, in a mix of cash and services aimed at preserving the public service mission of WNKU.

“We are deeply disappointed by Northern Kentucky University’s decision and the likely loss of WNKU’s proud tradition of serving the region’s music and cultural community,” wrote LPM President Michael Skoler in a letter to WNKU fans who had asked for help in saving the station. “We offered a fiscally responsible way for the board to protect university resources and still preserve the important service it had created and nurtured for 32 years.”

The full text of Skoler’s letter follows.