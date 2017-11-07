A veteran Democratic state representative from Louisville says he will not seek re-election next year.

Rep. Jim Wayne announced Tuesday he will not seek another term after 27 years in the legislature.

Wayne is an influential member of the Democratic caucus that ruled the House of Representatives for decades. But his influence faded when Republicans took control of the chamber in January for the first time in nearly 100 years.

In a news release, Wayne said he was proud of a career promoting affordable housing, protecting children from sexual predators and helping families whose neighborhoods were impacted by the expansion of the Louisville International Airport.

Wayne is the founder and president of the Wayne Corporation, a mental health services provider. He published his first novel, “The Unfinished Man,” last year.