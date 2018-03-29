Wednesday night, students and alumni from Commonwealth Theatre Center gathered in a small blackbox theater for a staged reading of a new collection of short plays — each written in response to a different school shooting in the United States.

The full-length compilation includes works by 19 playwrights and is being distributed for free; youth theaters all across the country have or will be performing these pieces.

You can listen to excerpts of the production and to the voices of the student-actors in the audioplayer above.