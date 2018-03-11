Eleven years ago, the Berkeley-based nonprofit Women Arts hosted the first SWAN — or ‘support women artists now’ — Day. Since then, there have been nearly 2,000 SWAN Day events, ranging from parades to workshops, in 36 countries.

On March 24, Louisville will host its annual SWAN Day celebration during which local artists will present a wide range of work representing literary arts, visual arts, music, film, and theater.

Performers and presenters include: singer Jacqui Blue; Soozie Eastman of the Louisville Film Society; photographer Amira Karaoud; fabric artist Bette Levy; fiction writer Leslie Moise; playwright Zoe Peterson; milliner Jenny Pfanenstiel; jewelry artist Stacy Ridgeway; fiction writer Lynn Slaughter; and nonfiction writer Emma McElvaney Talbott.

Kathi E.B. Ellis — who, by way of disclosure, has written reviews for WFPL — and Nancy Gall-Clayton have helped to organize each of Louisville’s 10 previous SWAN Day celebrations.

SWAN Day 2018 is Saturday, March 24, at 2 p.m. at the main branch of the Louisville Free Public Library. More information can be found here.