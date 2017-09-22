Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is set to announce details of a $200 million development in Butchertown, including a new soccer stadium. Fischer is scheduled to make the announcement at the corner of Cabel and Adams streets today at 1:15 p.m.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Fischer laid out some details of the deal. It will require $30 million of city government funds, he said.

“We’re going to put $30 million into the deal, we’ll be paid back about half of that over the life of the deal as well,” Fischer said. “So when you think about net $15 million, leveraging $185 million of private investments and investment we hope to get with the state as well, that’s a good use of taxpayers’ funds.”

Fischer said the stadium would help build on the soccer enthusiasm in Louisville. The city also hopes to make a play for a Major League Soccer franchise, he said, and a dedicated soccer stadium is a prerequisite for that.

This story will be updated.