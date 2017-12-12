There has been a water main break in Louisville’s Shelby Park neighborhood, near Jackson, Oak and Clay streets. In a statement sent around 8:22 Tuesday morning, Louisville Water Company said crews are on the way and asked residents to avoid the area.

On social media, people posted pictures of flooding streets and rushing water.

Water rising in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/3EjYrrkWBo — Ben Terry (@BenTerry) December 12, 2017

I cut through a backyard to get here. Millions of gallons of water pouring out of this water main. Shelby Park residents need to shelter in place. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/wGKvYtQH0Z — Hayden Ristevski (@HaydenWDRB) December 12, 2017

Shelby Park residents- some sort of water main break happened at Oak and Clay, Oak and E St Cath are flooded. Don’t try to drive down them. pic.twitter.com/xUf9Ej1wgX — rachel bell hamm (@rachelbellhamm) December 12, 2017

#MainBreakAlert: believe break is close to Clay/Hancock. Roads flooding and low pressure. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/QwNjK64Eem — Louisville Water (@louisvillewater) December 12, 2017

Louisville Water crews are close to getting the water off at this large #watermainbreak at Oak and Clay. pic.twitter.com/FFVViQ9sZS — Louisville Water (@louisvillewater) December 12, 2017

