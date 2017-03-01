Louisville is in the midst of a drug crisis, with overdoses from heroin and the synthetic opioid fentanyl continuing to spike.

As Insider Louisville reported on Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, accidental drug overdose deaths were up 47 percent last year, with fentanyl a driving force behind the increase in fatal overdose victims.

Euan Watson was one of them. He’s the subject of an article in the latest issue of Louisville Magazine by Charles Wolford, who got to know Watson when they worked together at a local restaurant.

I spoke with Wolford about his friend and the story. Listen to the conversation in the audio player above.