Some Louisville residents in need of help with heating bills can now apply for aid through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program – or LIHEAP.

The federal funds are distributed yearly to help residents at risk of being disconnected from utility services due to financial hardship. To qualify for the one-time payment, residents must be within 130 percent of the federal policy guidelines That means families of four can earn no more than $2,665 a month and one-person households must earn no more than $1,307.

Debbie Belt, a spokeswoman for Metro government’s Office of Resilience and Community Services, said the program will help Louisville residents in need.

“For this time of year, when the heating costs rise, these households are trying to stretch to make ends meet,” Belt said. “This funding’s so crucial to helping homes stay warm and help families stay in their homes.”

More than 9,000 households qualified for the program last year; $1.13 million was granted through the program. Officials distributed nearly $4.2 million in LIHEAP assistance funds in 2015.

Early registration for the elderly and disabled people ends Oct. 31. Applications for all other eligible applicants will be accepted from Nov. 6 until Dec. 15, or until funding runs out.

Applicants must provide proof of income (or proof of $0 income), their most current heating bill, and proof of Social Security number or permanent residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.

To schedule an appointment by phone call 502-991-8391.

More information can be found here.