The New Year is almost here and, for many people, that comes with resolutions to do things differently.

With change on everyone’s mind, we thought it might be interesting to know what those around us want out of 2017.

WFPL caught up with people around the city to ask what they’ve done in 2016 — and what changes they’d like to see in the new year.

Here are some of the responses (or listen in the audio player above):

Janet Weeden

“Well, I am going to go out and party, but I’m not so excited about the year changing its name and I feel like it’s just sort of arbitrary, this is how we count time.”

Brent Turner

“I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family, and also more time with my work family. I really like the people that I work with, but I also want to make sure that I spend a lot more time with my actual family because I don’t get to see them that often.”

Esther Koss

“My goal is to serve others before myself. One of my biggest regrets is not being as intentional with the people I love most in my life — so my friends and family. And this year, I really want to turn around and make a change and reach out to the people that I love most.”

William Southers

“I’m looking for a drastic change all around — from crime, from leadership, from our new president. I don’t have any regrets. It was a good year, but I’m kind of glad to look forward to the new year and whatever 2017 has in store for me.”

Emilee Freeland

“Something specifically that I would like to see is unity among our political leaders. I think there is a lot of division right now, and I think it would be really awesome to see them come together.”