Acting superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio will permanently lead Jefferson County Public Schools. Pollio was announced as the district’s new superintendent after a special Board of Education meeting called Sunday.

ALERT: @JCPSKY board member Ben Gies makes motion to appoint Dr. Marty Pollio as the district’s next superintendent. Motion passes 7-0. #JCPS — JCPS (@JCPSKY) February 11, 2018

Pollio was chosen after a four-hour board executive session, during which the JCPS board members interviewed both Pollio and the other finalist for the job: JCPS Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor.

Pollio was the principal at Doss High in Louisville up until May 2017. He was named acting JCPS superintendent after former superintendent Donna Hargens left.

Pollio has a bachelors in education from Indiana University Bloomington, a master’s degree in education from Eastern Kentucky University and a doctorate in education from the University of Louisville. His daughter is currently a JCPS student.

In a statement on the JCPS website, Pollio said he is dedicated to working with employees, staff and community members to bring about positive change throughout the district.

“The board made a bold decision when it chose me for this position eight months ago,” Pollio said. “I plan to bring the same passion, energy and focus to work every day to create positive learning environments at all of our schools where teachers can teach and students can learn.”

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also released a statement Sunday evening congratulating Pollio.

“I look forward to continuing our partnership efforts with the JCPS community on important initiatives like Cradle to Career, the Academies of Louisville, the Compassionate Schools Project, and Out-of-School-Time programs to ensure each student has what they need to succeed in school, work and life,” he said. “We look forward to working with Dr. Pollio, the JCPS team, and the Louisville community to make this happen.”

This post has been updated.