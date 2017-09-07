Mayor Greg Fischer joined state and local officials on Thursday to break ground on a $28 million arts and cultural district to be centered in the Paristown neighborhood, which is bounded by Broadway, Barret Avenue and Kentucky Street.

As part of this district, the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts is planning to build a new $12 million general admission venue.

Kim Baker is the center’s president and CEO.

“Audiences will experience a whole different take on the region’s performing arts,” Baker said. “You’ll see programs that range from rock bands to partners such as the Louisville Orchestra in this distinctive, alternative space to the traditional concert venue.”

Goodwood Brewing Company plans to build a new brewery and taproom, while Louisville Stoneware — which is currently located at the site — is planning a major expansion of its historic building.

Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton-Smith said the district is a way to modernize the community without losing its working class roots.

“We have many jobs as elected officials, but one of those jobs is very important,” Sexton-Smith said. “It is to constantly help folks remember our history and where we’ve come from, think about how it connects to where we are today and then go build that bridge to where we’ll be tomorrow.”

According to Fischer, this development is part of a larger economic trend in the city.

“We’ve got $11 billion of capital construction that is either going on or has taken place since 2014,” Fischer said. “Nothing like that’s ever happened in any of our lifetimes before. So how do we keep adding projects to this mix?”

Construction on the site is expected to begin within 30 days.