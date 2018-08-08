The city of Louisville will move the controversial statues of John Breckinridge Castleman and George Prentice. Mayor Greg Fischer made the announcement in a series of tweets late Wednesday afternoon. Fischer said his decision was based on the findings of the city’s Public Arts and Monuments Advisory Committee.

John Breckinridge Castleman was integral in developing Louisville’s park system — and he also served in the Confederacy. The Castleman statue has long been a fixture in Louisville’s Cherokee Park.

“We cannot ignore that Castleman fought to continue the horrific and brutal slavery of men, women and children; heralded that part of his life in his autobiography; and had his coffin draped with both a U.S. and Confederate flag,” Fischer tweeted.

My threshold question was whether the Castleman statue would be appropriate in a predominately African American neighborhood. The answer obviously is NO. It would be viewed as disrespectful of a historic and painful past. 4/8 — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) August 8, 2018

A statue outside the main branch of the Louisville Free Public Library of newspaper publisher George Prentice will also be moved. Prentice’s anti-Catholic and anti-immigrant rhetoric is credited with contributing to the “Bloody Monday” riots in 1855 — a fact which is mentioned in the plaque next to the statue.

The city is in talks with Cave Hill Cemetery about possibilities for relocation, according to a news release.

Moving the Castleman & Prentice statues does not erase history. It allows us to examine our history in a new context that more accurately reflects the reality of the day, a time when the moral deprivation of slavery is clear. 6/8 — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) August 8, 2018

This was a challenging, emotionally charged subject. But we can only be a city where all citizens can reach their full human potential if we face our big challenges head-on, and this includes the challenges of race and equity. 7/8 — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) August 8, 2018

Let's continue the work of open dialogue — not only about public art and monuments — but about all symbols of racism and discrimination and how we as a community can move forward to advance equity, inclusivity and healing. 8/8 — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) August 8, 2018

Debate about the monuments was sparked last August when the Castleman statue was vandalized with paint. This happened a day after violence erupted at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

This story will be updated.