Louisville suffered a record number of homicides and gun violence last year, and this year we’re on pace to break it. We’ll talk with Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad and Department of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods Director Rashaad Abdur-Rahman about policing, drugs, community relationships, poverty and economic growth, and various other factors that contribute to — and can help solve — violence.

Fischer, Conrad and Abdur-Rahman will join us for a live news special on Wednesday afternoon at 1:00p.m. for a conversation about public safety.

During the special, you can tweet us your questions and comments for the mayor and Abdur-Rahman @WFPLNews. We’ll also be broadcasting the show live on Facebook and will be monitoring your questions there to pass into the studio.

This post has been updated.