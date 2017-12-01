Updated at 12:27 p.m. ET

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Friday that he believes Republicans now have enough votes to pass their tax bill, and they plan to do so later in the day. This comes after a closed-door meeting where Senate Republicans discussed final changes to their bill.

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, a firm holdout on concerns over the deficit, announced he would support the bill after getting assurances from the White House and Senate GOP leaders that they would work on legislation related to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which President Trump ordered to be rescinded earlier this year.

Senate Republicans plan to leave the cut in the corporate tax rate as it stands at 20 percent. They will drop the pass-through rate, used by businesses that pay taxes on the individual side of the tax code, to 23 percent, versus the 25 percent originally planned. This has brought on two more holdouts, GOP Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Steve Daines of Montana.

To help pay for the pass through cut, they plan to increase the proposed tax rate on corporate profits earned overseas and brought back into the U.S. The new level in the Senate bill will match the level in the House bill passed before Thanksgiving.

The bill is projected to add $1.4 trillion to the deficit over 10 years. The Joint Committee on Taxation reported on Thursday that the economic stimulus from the bill would only make up $400 billion of that.

If the Senate passes their bill, they will go into conference with the House next week to work out differences in the two bills. If they can come to an agreement, both chambers would have to pass the version worked out in conference before it could go to President Trump to be signed into law.

