On Friday, the Louisville Memorial Auditorium and the William H. Bauer Foundation will host a fundraiser to repair a rare pipe organ, which was designed in Louisville in the 1940s, and is original to the auditorium.

As part of the fundraiser, the auditorium will show silent 1925 movie “The Phantom of the Opera,” accompanied on pipe organ by Timothy Baker and David Pilkinton.

I spoke with Baker about his long relationship with the instrument and how he learned to play for silent films. You can listen to his story in the audio player above.