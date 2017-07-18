A Louisville Metro Council committee has approved a policy regarding sexual harassment .

The legislation aims to streamline questions regarding the accountability of council members or their staff in the city’s sexual harassment policy.

The council’s Government Accountability, Ethics and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee voted Tuesday to approve a measure that would set up a sexual harassment hotline, with complaints forwarded to an independent third party.

The complaints could be referred back to a council committee for further action.

The measure now goes to the full Metro Council.

The measure was prompted in part by complaints of sexual harassment by Louisville Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green, who says fellow Councilman Dan Johnson groped her during a photo shoot.

Johnson has dismissed the incident as an accident and issued an apology, which he followed with a cease and desist letter from an attorney threatening legal action against Green if she continued to discuss the incident.

Last week, council Democrats gave Johnson an ultimatum, telling him to resign by August 1 or be removed.

To do so, at least five Metro Council members must form a “charging committee” to levy charges against Johnson. Both the committee and Johnson are afforded the option to acquire legal representation and the matter could, eventually, go to trial in Circuit Court.

Reporter Jake Ryan contributed to this story.