Louisville food trucks could soon be able to operate wherever they want, following a vote by the Metro Council that overturned a rule that dictated the distance they had to keep from brick and mortar restaurants.

The existing law said food trucks can’t set up within 150 feet of restaurants featuring similar menu items without the restaurants’ permission. Metro Council members overturned that restriction, which drew a lawsuit from two local food truck owners last summer, in a vote Thursday evening.

On the other side of the conversation, some restaurant owners have said the proximity rule prevents unfair competition, according to various news reports.

Attorneys for Troy King and Robert Martin — who own the King of Pollo and Red’s Comfort Food trucks — argued that the law “severely restricts the marketplace for mobile food vending in the city of Louisville” in their complaint last June.

A district judge stayed the case in early March, saying King and Martin indicated they were close to reaching a settlement with Metro Government. The judge’s order said the parties expected Metro Council to repeal the regulation by the end of this month.