Vitalis Lanshima, the brand new District 21 councilman, is set to go back to his teaching job next month. Courier Journal first reported the news Wednesday.

News reports broke in the week since he was sworn in that he faced firing by Jefferson County Public Schools for inappropriate behavior.

Lanshima will return to his special education classroom on January 3 at Ramsey Middle School, after the holiday break, he confirmed Wednesday. He said attorneys for both sides came to a settlement agreement Wednesday after he appealed the termination decision.

JCPS moved to fire him in October, alleging that he threatened to prevent a student from having lunch, wrestled with a student in class and flipped a desk to intimidate a student. Lanshima denied those charges at a news conference on Tuesday.

“I feel happy about the outcome,” he said. “My goal is to get back in the classroom and do the job I love doing.”

The settlement will allow Lanshima to move on and provide District 21 constituents the stability they deserve, he said.

He was appointed to the District 21 seat last week as a replacement for Dan Johnson, the longstanding councilman who was removed in November following sexual harassment allegations.