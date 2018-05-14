More than 20 students from Meyzeek Middle School will be heading to the national Science Olympiad this week in Ft. Collins, Colorado. Meyzeek will be the only middle school from Kentucky with a team at the competition.

I spoke with team members Camella Korner, Ben Marrillia, Anirudh Devara, and Shubh Gupta about their nine-year rivalry with Russell Independent Middle School, how learning about science helps with life skills, and some fun science facts. Listen in the player above.

Featured image, pictured left to right: Camella Korner, Ben Marrillia, Anirudh Devara, and Shubh Gupta