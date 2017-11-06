Multiple shootings Sunday night in the Louisville area left three men dead.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s office says 30-year-old Jason Spencer was shot and killed Sunday night during an altercation in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call around 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue. Spencer was reportedly walking home with his wife after visiting relatives when the couple encountered two men. Neighbors have reported hearing multiple gunshots. Police say Spencer was dead when they arrived at the scene.

Louisville police took a 15-year-old male into custody Monday in connection to Spencer’s death and are still looking for another male who’s possibly associated with the shooting.

There were two other fatal shootings in the area Sunday night. Michael David, 37, was shot and killed in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Eddie Hamilton, 33, was also shot and killed in New Albany, Indiana in the early morning hours.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said he’s unsure why multiple shootings are happening on certain days, but said they are becoming more common.

“Cherokee appears to have been a random thing that happened,” Mitchell said. “The weekend before that we had multiple shootings. It’s kind of what happens in Louisville unfortunately.”

The two deaths in Louisville Metro on Sunday bring the city’s running yearly total to 95 criminal homicides. But in Cherokee Triangle, next to Cherokee Park, violence is rare.

So far this year, there have been 233 assaults and 175 burglaries in the 40204 ZIP code — the area that includes the Cherokee Triangle — according to LMPD data. That’s far less than other areas of the city; in the 40203 ZIP code, touching parts of Old Louisville, Portland and Russell, there have been 1008 reported assaults so far this year. The highest rate of burglaries — 412 — is in the 40214 ZIP Code, which includes Iroquois Park, Southside and part of the Fairdale neighborhood.

Data on murders, which includes justifiable homicides and fatal police shootings, are telling.

Between 2003 and August of this year, there were three murders in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood. During that time, Louisville’s Russell neighborhood has seen 117 murders.

Some Metro Council members have cited the growing homicide count in their critique of LMPD Chief Steve Conrad. In August of this year, council voted 13-9 to approve a resolution which to urge the mayor to ask for Conrad’s resignation “and open the selection process for a new LMPD Chief.”

Fischer responded with a statement of support for Conrad, who declined to resign from his post.