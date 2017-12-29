LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mystery writer and Louisville native Sue Grafton has died in Santa Barbara, California. She was 77.

Her daughter, Jamie Clark, posted news of her mother’s death on Grafton’s web page Friday. She says her mother passed away Thursday night after a two-year battle with cancer and was surrounded by family, including Grafton’s husband, Steve.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer posted a tribute to Grafton on Twitter:

The world has lost a great talent and prolific author in Sue Grafton — and in Louisville we have lost a citizen, friend, neighbor, a master gardener and hometown hero. Her legacy will live on through her words, which will entertain and thrill readers for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/Lc4xLXnjiP — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) December 29, 2017

Grafton was the author of the so-called Kinsey Millhone Alphabet Series in which each book title begins with a letter from the alphabet. The last was “Y is for Yesterday.”

Her daughter concluded her posting by saying, “the alphabet now ends at Y.”