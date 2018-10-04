The new president of the University of Louisville was formally installed Thursday.

Neeli Bendapudi is U of L’s 18th president, and the first woman to hold the job. She’s been in office since mid-May.

In her inaugural address in front of Grawemeyer Hall, Bendapudi said she’s excited to lead the university as it responds to the needs of a changing world.

“Where do you want to make a difference?” she asked. “What aspect of human life will you change, will you improve by focusing your talents and your energy? How will you change your neighborhood, your city, your world?”

She says U of L’s best days are still ahead, and challenged students to make the most of their time on campus.

“Faculty and staff, I sincerely thank you for all you’ve done, and challenge you to co-create and maintain a culture that makes this a great place to work,” Bendapudi said. “And all of you who are here: I implore you and challenge you to step up and invest in us.”

Bendapudi was previously the provost at the University of Kansas. She was hired to replace James Ramsey, who stepped down amid allegations that he mishandled university foundation funds.