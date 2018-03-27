Education
The University of Louisville student newspaper is getting an infusion of advertising revenue that will allow it to continue publishing over the next year.

The Cardinal reported Tuesday that interim U of L President Greg Postel has pledged to buy $25,000 in advertising.

Last fall, university administrators announced they would no longer purchase advertising in the Cardinal because of a tight budget. The ad revenue had accounted for as much as 40 percent of the 91-year-old publication’s income.

That prompted some alumni and former staff members to step up with contributions and a GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $5,000.

Cardinal Board Chair Jenni Laidman said Postel’s pledge will give the board some breathing room to come up with a long-range funding plan.

