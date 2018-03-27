The University of Louisville student newspaper is getting an infusion of advertising revenue that will allow it to continue publishing over the next year.

The Cardinal reported Tuesday that interim U of L President Greg Postel has pledged to buy $25,000 in advertising.

Last fall, university administrators announced they would no longer purchase advertising in the Cardinal because of a tight budget. The ad revenue had accounted for as much as 40 percent of the 91-year-old publication’s income.

That prompted some alumni and former staff members to step up with contributions and a GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $5,000.

Cardinal Board Chair Jenni Laidman said Postel’s pledge will give the board some breathing room to come up with a long-range funding plan.