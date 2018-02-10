In the summer of 2016, actor Nicolas Cage was in Louisville for a few weeks to shoot a new film called “Mom and Dad.”

This is the result:

The movie is a bloody, zombie comedy that takes the phrase, “My parents are going to kill me” to a whole new level. Essentially, a 24-hour virus infects suburban parents, causing them to want to turn on their own children. Cage plays the lead “dad,” Brent.

“Mom and Dad” has made the horror film rounds, but will now be shown at the Speed Cinema for its area premiere.

There are showings on February 21 and 22, as well as a post-screening Skype Q&A with director Brian Taylor and Soozie Eastman, executive director of the Louisville Film Society.