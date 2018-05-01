On a recent spring day in the Parkland neighborhood, about a dozen people from New Directions Housing Corporation swept, scraped and painted a porch that was in need of a little sprucing up. The work was done as part of Repair Affair, a program that beautifies and repairs houses for low-income, elderly and disabled homeowners in Louisville and southern Indiana.

Assistant Director Max Monahan said Repair Affair needs more volunteers to address the average of 350 home repair applications they receive every year. Last year, he said, they fixed 206 homes.

“You can come out in one day and you can completely change the life of an elderly and disabled homeowner,” Monahan said. “It also helps the whole neighborhood. Block by block, slowly making these homes look really good and very attractive from the curb goes a long way in terms of helping revitalize a neighborhood.”

That impact drew Dari’Anne Hudson to work with New Directions. She’s their engagement specialist, and started there after volunteering with Americorps. Hudson didn’t like working outside at first, but she said that changed when she realized the work’s impact.

“We want to make sure that existing homeowners are able to stay in their homes that they love,” Hudson said. “The impact of the work goes far beyond just helping one, little homeowner stay in their home. It’s really about keeping our city the way that it is and keeping the history and the culture, the rich fabric of our city, thriving.”

Volunteers from New Directions, individuals and corporations will also work during project days, June 2 and 9, where a total of 60 homes will be repaired.

The organization hopes to repair 250 homes this year.