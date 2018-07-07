Dozens of Louisville Metro Police officers gathered downtown Louisville Saturday morning as people on both sides of the immigration debate held dueling protests. LMPD closed several downtown streets and put up barricades between the two groups in preparation for the crowds.

Nearly 200 supporters of Occupy ICE gathered in protest Saturday. The group has been camped out in front of the local Immigration and Customs Enforcement building at 7th and Broadway since early this week, calling for the agency to be abolished. Occupy ICE is opposed to the Trump administration’s zero tolerance immigration policy along the southern border.

About 75 people with the group known as the Three Percenters showed up for a counter-protest. The group says its name refers to the percentage of colonists who fought against Great Britain for independence.

Members of the group held American flags and chanted phrases in support of police and President Trump’s immigration policies.

“Build the Wall, deport them all,” they chant. — jacob ryan (@jacobhryan) July 7, 2018

The @ThreePercenters side has dwindled to around 30 people. @occupyicelou side seems to have around to 100 people chanting at the buffer zone. pic.twitter.com/68zI1L8dXM — Kyeland Jackson (@KyelandJ) July 7, 2018

Check out a slideshow below of Saturday’s protests. Photographs by Michelle Hanks.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Earlier Saturday morning:

Here early for the @occupyicelou protest. Counter protestors expected around 9 a.m. and @LMPD are setting metal blockades up pic.twitter.com/BvbujQQiKw — Kyeland Jackson (@KyelandJ) July 7, 2018

Here's what @LMPD says are not allowed. Legal AR-15 rifles, they say, are allowed. pic.twitter.com/0MDCEQxMUI — Kyeland Jackson (@KyelandJ) July 7, 2018

Flyers from @LMPD handed out to protesters today in downtown Louisville. pic.twitter.com/uv1xMwXWGR — jacob ryan (@jacobhryan) July 7, 2018

All of @occupyicelou now walking to buffer zone. Chanting "no justice, no peace. "@LMPD and, according to @dctello, a few @ThreePercenters on other end of buffer gates. pic.twitter.com/KB6U9sPWqT — Kyeland Jackson (@KyelandJ) July 7, 2018

Confederate flag toting protesters booted from Three Percenter/Proud Boy gathering pic.twitter.com/n5SSdBvZ6x — jacob ryan (@jacobhryan) July 7, 2018

.@occupyicelou tweets set of demands. Last week, Jesús Ibañez, one of the organizers, said they would camp out until @ICEgov is abolished https://t.co/mjUmoqRVb4 — Kyeland Jackson (@KyelandJ) July 7, 2018

This side of protest is beginning to thin. At peak about 75 people were here. Mostly men. Some carried pistols. Those who remain shout insults at #OccupyICELou protesters. pic.twitter.com/iXr3tNvL7c — jacob ryan (@jacobhryan) July 7, 2018

This story has been updated.