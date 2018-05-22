Incumbent Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell easily defeated challenger Brett Ackerson, a current Metro councilman, in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

O’Connell received 44,853 votes to Ackerson’s 26,368. This means O’Connell will very likely remain county attorney since no Republicans filed to run for the job.

The two men traded barbs throughout their campaigns, with Ackerson accusing O’Connell of pressuring county employees to donate to his campaign, and Ackerson accusing O’Connell of covering up a Louisville Metro Police sex abuse scandal.

Only a write-in candidate could challenge O’Connell in November.

This story has been updated.