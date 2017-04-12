Louisville City FC, the city’s pro soccer team, announced Wednesday it will build a 10,000-seat stadium in Butchertown.

The team has optioned 40 acres in the east downtown neighborhood to build the stadium and plans to begin playing there in 2020, according to a news release. The stadium would be built in partnership with local and state governments, according to the team. It did not immediately offer further details.

The team made the public announcement in a tweet this morning, after several local media outlets quoted an anonymous source pegging the stadium for Butchertown.

Our city. Our stadium. Our future. NEWS: #LouCity selects stadium site in Butchertown Neighborhood https://t.co/yQCBHwEEbP pic.twitter.com/wMKPgZ6bJq — Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) April 12, 2017

Louisville City commissioned the firm HOK Architecture to study the feasibility of building a stadium with the goal of scaling the franchise up Major League Soccer.

In a separate news release, Mayor Greg Fischer urged caution as the plan for the soccer stadium and a nearby mixed-use district is developed. He said it’s not yet clear what role public financing or support would play.

The team currently plays at Louisville Slugger Field, which it shares with the Louisville Bats. Attendance averaged more than 7,000 fans per match last season.

This story will be updated.