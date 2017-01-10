Residents in a nine block area in Old Louisville are casting votes in a special wet-dry election today.

The precinct is the last area inside the Watterson Expressway where alcohol sales are entirely prohibited, and one of just 14 of 623 precincts in the county considered “dry,” according to data from the Jefferson County Clerk.

The push to dampen the precinct comes from Dan Borsch, the owner of Toonerville Deli, which sits on the northernmost edge of the precinct.

Borsch wants to be able to sell alcohol. The booze would pair nicely with the pizza and sandwiches he currently sells and, beyond that, would provide the needed revenue to fund a large scale renovation of his historic Victorian building.

Furthermore, the ability to sell alcohol would be a boon for the economic development efforts of the burgeoning intersection on which his business sits.

“This is truly a catalytic corner for the neighborhood,” he said. “If it was redone well, it would symbolize the rebirth of the neighborhood. It would be focal point for residents to come socialize, get to know each other, organize, enjoy life and that what makes a viable neighborhood.”

