With fewer than two months to go until the Omni Louisville Hotel opens its doors for business, it’s time for the property to staff up.

It plans to do that with a three-day hiring fair at which applicants will be able to interview for all positions at the hotel.

Corrie Grey, the Omni’s director of human resources, said she hopes to hire more than 300 full- and part-time employees over the course of the fair. At least 250 of those will be for hourly jobs for food service, the front desk, the spa and other services. She said she hopes at least 300 people will show up each day.

The fair will be at the KFC Yum! Center on Jan. 18 and 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Jan. 20, the fair will be held at the Omni Louisville Hotel Opening Office at 211 West Muhammad Ali Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Applicants must apply online for all positions. There will be some computers at the fair. Those who apply online ahead of time will speed up the in-person process, which should take about an hour, Grey said.

Those who are hired will start in their positions in mid-February to receive training before the hotel opens on March 6. Grey said she believes local candidates can fill all the positions.

“Our hotel is very unique because it … incorporates a lot of the local culture here so we’re looking forward to hiring people who live here in the city and know about the culture so that it can come through in the service that we’re providing to our guests,” she said.

The Omni will be the largest new hotel in Louisville in years, a major project spurred on by the planned reopening of the Kentucky International Convention Center this summer and the anchor of a hotel boom across the city. It will have more than 600 hotel rooms and, later, more than 200 apartments.

Nearly half of the project’s funding — $139 million — is coming from the city of Louisville and state of Kentucky through a dedicated tax increment financing, or TIF, district. Omni is paying the remaining 52 percent, or $50 million.