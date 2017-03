Steve Burns just released a new album, “Foreverywhere,” with longtime collaborator Steven Drozd of The Flaming Lips. This time it’s heavily influenced by his past — specifically his time as the host of Nickelodeon’s “Blue’s Clues.” Yes, he’s that Steve.

We talk about the show, his relationship with Drozd, figuring out a path in life, and how being short helped him become “fame-ish,” as he says.