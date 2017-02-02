Charter schools are most likely coming to Kentucky, and 89.3 WFPL has been taking a weeklong look at what that could mean and how it could affect families in the bluegrass.

We’ve examined the legislation that would enable the establishment of charter schools in the state and the arguments for and against the schools. We’ve also looked at how charters differ depending on whether they’re in urban or rural communities.

Check out those stories here.

In this installment, I talk to a single parent in Louisville who says charter schools are the choice she’s looking for.

Listen to the story of West Louisville resident Onda Sharp (pictured above with her daughter, Beverly) and her family in the audio player above.