The launch to the 2018 Festival of Faiths is this Saturday at the Brown Theatre. The annual event will focus this year on the practices, teachings and insight found in feminine wisdom.

The Festival of Faiths, now in its 23rd year, is organized by the Center for Interfaith Relations. I spoke with the center’s managing director, Sarah Reed Harris. You can listen to our conversation in the player above.

On Saturday’s launch event:

“We’re hosting a conversation that’s called, “Listen: Feminine Wisdom” and we’re offering a program to explore the act of listening as a spiritual practice. Featured on stage will be a inter-generational panel of women that we believe exemplify feminine wisdom in their lives and they will tell us their own personal stories and also give us some guidance on how to really be present and listen as a practice, as a way of being awake in a reverent world.”

On discussions about #MeToo and women’s rights through a spiritual lens:

“We started planning this conversation 18 months ago — before the Women’s March, before ‘me too,’ before the Golden Globes. And what we like to do — a lot people are having this conversation on gender right now — what we offer that’s unique through the Festival of Faiths is the ability to do that through a spiritual lens. Looking at these conversations from a place that’s deeply sacred and deeply contemplative.”

The Festival of Faiths will take place April 24-28. More information can be found here.