A Louisville Metro Council committee has approved the appointment of University of Louisville professor Ricky Jones to a citizens’ police review panel.

Jones’ nomination to the board by Mayor Greg Fischer drew opposition from Fraternal Order of Police President Dave Mutchler, who last month accused Jones of being biased against police.

Jones, who chairs the Pan African Studies department at U of L, was allowed to respond to Mutchler’s criticism today before the council’s appointments committee.

“I am not anti-police, not anti-good police anyway,” he said. “But I unapologetically reaffirm to you today that I am anti-bad police.”

Jones said his educational training has given him the ability to review cases in an impartial manner.

Three of the six members of the committee voted in favor of Jones’ appointment to the Police Accountability Board. One member voted “present,” and three others did not vote because they were absent.

The matter goes to the full Metro Council for a vote next week.