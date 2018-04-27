On Thursday evening, dozens of parents and teachers gathered in front of the JCPS Central Office on Newburg Road.

Interim Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis is visiting the school district this week as part of an ongoing audit of JCPS. Participants came to voice their support for JCPS, as a possible state takeover looms for the district.

WFPL’s Roxanne Scott spoke to some of them; you can listen to Jefferson County school board member Chris Brady, along with Lavonne White, Cindy Cushman, Autumn Neagle and Kumar Rashad in the player above.