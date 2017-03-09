Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Louisville on Saturday as he tries to make the case for repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Pence is set to appear with Gov. Matt Bevin at the event in the hometown of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Fellow Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul has been a critic of the health care legislation backed by President Donald Trump and Pence.

Paul has criticized the plan calling it “Obamacare Lite.”

“We’re very, very united on repeal, not so much on replace, and so I think the real problem is adding replacement to the repeal bill,” Paul said on CNN on Tuesday. “I think the repeal bill probably won’t pass unless we take replacement off of it.”

Pence was in Ohio and Wisconsin last week in support of the repeal.

Local media outlets reported Wednesday that Trump would make the trip to Louisville to rally support for the Republican overhaul of the Affordable Care Act. But as Capitol reporter Ryland Barton reported Wednesday evening, a White House official said that was not the case:

Trump’s travel plans for the weekend have not yet been finalized, according to a White House official, but there aren’t plans to come to Louisville despite earlier reports that the Federal Aviation Administration had issued a “VIP Movement Notification” for Louisville — an alert that has preceded previous Trump visits across the country.

Capitol reporter Ryland Barton contributed to this story.